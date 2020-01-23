McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

MDLZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,536,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

