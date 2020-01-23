McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.25. 1,561,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

