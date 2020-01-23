McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.20. 898,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

