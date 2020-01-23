McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

