Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 856 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $179.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at $25,513,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

