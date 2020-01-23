Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 74.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,600,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 17.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $541.94. The company had a trading volume of 796,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,172. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.80 and a 1 year high of $544.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

