Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 487,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,327. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

