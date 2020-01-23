Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.92 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

