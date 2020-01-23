Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.44. The company had a trading volume of 492,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.96 and a one year high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.