Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,915 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $523,079,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 45,691,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,292,156. The firm has a market cap of $305.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

