Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

MDT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.97. 4,125,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

