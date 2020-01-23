MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux Sells 9,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 98,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $696.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MeiraGTx by 212.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in MeiraGTx by 29.5% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 762,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MeiraGTx by 11.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

