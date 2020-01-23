Melon (MLN) 1-Day Volume Hits $280,538.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Melon has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $280,538.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00066731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitsane, IDEX and Liqui. During the last week, Melon has traded up 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken, Liqui and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

