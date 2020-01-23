Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 255.45 ($3.36).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MRO opened at GBX 244.30 ($3.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.25. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.