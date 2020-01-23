Merculet (MVP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,220.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Merculet has a market capitalization of $405,694.00 and approximately $79,220.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, CoinMex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,030,920,153 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

