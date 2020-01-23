Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 856.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the quarter. Meritage Homes accounts for about 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.66.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

