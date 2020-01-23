Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,197. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

