Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

VBR traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $137.11. 4,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,271. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

