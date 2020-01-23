Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 271.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,262,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 622.1% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.8372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

