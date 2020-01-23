Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.55. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.10 and a 12-month high of $277.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.