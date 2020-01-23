Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 840,812 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 240,483 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 271,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,804 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,523,000.

IPE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 214,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $58.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

