Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.36). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRSN. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $94,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,700. The company has a market capitalization of $367.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

