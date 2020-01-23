Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CASH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 26,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 82.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

