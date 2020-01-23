Metadium (META) Price Hits $0.0032

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $44,556.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bytex and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

