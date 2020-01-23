Metal (MTL) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Metal has a total market cap of $14.30 million and $2.17 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002792 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Livecoin, OKEx, Huobi, Tidex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.