Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

MCB traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.