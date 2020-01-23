Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 7,140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 1.52% of Reed’s worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Reed’s by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 130,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Reed’s by 2,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000.

In other news, CEO John Bello bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $999,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,974,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,999 in the last ninety days.

REED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:REED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,257. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

