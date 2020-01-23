Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

