Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,320. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 126,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,924. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

