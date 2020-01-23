Meyer Handelman Co. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $234.92. 22,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,352. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.78 and a 12 month high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

