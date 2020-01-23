Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,272 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.21 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

