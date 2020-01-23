Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,906,000 after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

