Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,790 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $44.35. 27,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,916. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

