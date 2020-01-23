M&G (LON:MNG) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal weight”

Barclays cut shares of M&G (LON:MNG) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 256 ($3.37) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 251 ($3.30).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

Shares of MNG stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 244 ($3.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451,759 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.48. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In other news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,028 ($13,191.27).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

