M&G Plc (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £144.87 in Stock

M&G Plc (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £144.87 ($190.57).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,382 ($18.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. M&G Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday.

