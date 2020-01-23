MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.39, approximately 10,123,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 4,678,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after buying an additional 1,874,296 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,756,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 310,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

