Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,481,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,950. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.