MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $119,608.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.55 or 0.03071483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00125709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 528,245,808 coins and its circulating supply is 178,245,807 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

