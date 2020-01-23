Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.