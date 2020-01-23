Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $362,000 in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

