Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 130 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 83,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

