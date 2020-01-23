Mithril (MITH) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, FCoin and BitForex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $484,164.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007560 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, LBank, Bithumb, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.