Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 414,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 331,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $510.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit