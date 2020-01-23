Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 414,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 331,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $510.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

