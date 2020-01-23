Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.31.

MDLZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. 5,444,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,754,000 after buying an additional 699,497 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,266,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,699,000 after buying an additional 625,065 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

