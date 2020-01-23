Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.40 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $366.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00738985 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001782 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,871,020 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

