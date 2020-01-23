Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.32 ($7.35).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

