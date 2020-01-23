Morgan Stanley Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $76.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

HLNE opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

