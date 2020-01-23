Morgan Stanley Raises Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $140.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,827. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

