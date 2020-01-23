Morgan Stanley Raises Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $140.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.
Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,827. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
