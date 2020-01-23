MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.29 ($146.84).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at €118.70 ($138.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.02. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of €125.16 and a 200-day moving average of €107.93.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.