Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.33. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 32,069 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.24.

About Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC)

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

